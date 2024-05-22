Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Liz Harrington: FBI Admits It's 'Standard Protocol' To Set Up Political Enemies And Try To Kill Them
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1395 Subscribers
36 views
Published 21 hours ago

(May 21, 2024) Liz Harrington: “Can a dictatorship happen in America? Yeah, you had better believe it. Because it is happening right now. And it’s a bunch of unelected bureaucrats. No matter how much they try to dress it up in suits, these are thugs. This is what happens in a third world country and it is happening right here in the United States of America.”


Liz Harrington’s article: ‘FBI Admits: It’s ‘Standard Protocol’ to Set Up Political Enemies, Try to Kill Them’: https://warroom.org/fbi-admits-its-standard-protocol-to-set-up-political-enemies-try-to-kill-them/


Steve Bannon’s War Room: https://warroom.org/


Source: https://rumble.com/v4wrh3l-liz-harrington-fbi-admits-its-standard-protocol-to-set-up-political-enemies.html


Keywords
current eventspoliticscorruptionwar roomdonald trumpdojgovernmentjoe bidensteve bannonraidliz harringtonfbi assassination

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket