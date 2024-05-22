Liz Harrington: FBI Admits It's 'Standard Protocol' To Set Up Political Enemies And Try To Kill Them

(May 21, 2024) Liz Harrington: “Can a dictatorship happen in America? Yeah, you had better believe it. Because it is happening right now. And it’s a bunch of unelected bureaucrats. No matter how much they try to dress it up in suits, these are thugs. This is what happens in a third world country and it is happening right here in the United States of America.”
Liz Harrington’s article: ‘FBI Admits: It’s ‘Standard Protocol’ to Set Up Political Enemies, Try to Kill Them’: https://warroom.org/fbi-admits-its-standard-protocol-to-set-up-political-enemies-try-to-kill-them/
Steve Bannon’s War Room: https://warroom.org/
Source: https://rumble.com/v4wrh3l-liz-harrington-fbi-admits-its-standard-protocol-to-set-up-political-enemies.html
