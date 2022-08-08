WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 07AUG22 - Plane Flies into Trees

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/Zmh3e5I_YHQ
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #194
Links to sources:
Plane Flies Into Trees - https://twitter.com/muratherdemm/stat...
Aerial Refueling Hose - https://twitter.com/fl360aero/status/...
Engine Failure - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bON4Q...
Apache Helicopter - https://www.instagram.com/p/CgWP7houVe-/
Strong Winds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5K-9...
Plane Strikes Wing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzWUd...
Jet Drops Bomb On Fire - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtFyG...
Water Vapor - https://www.instagram.com/p/CgtYdDFMoTD/
Dropping Fire Retardant - https://www.instagram.com/p/CgTr80Dpvp7/
Flying Low Through Brisbane - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=531...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet