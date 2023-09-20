Create New Account
Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict escalates | What’s next for the region?
The Prisoner
The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh rapidly escalated after Azerbaijan launched 'counter-terrorism measures' in the disputed region. The move, which was branded an 'act of aggression' by the Armenian PM, triggered unrest in Yerevan.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
armeniaazerbaijannagorno-karabakh

