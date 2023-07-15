Dr. Jane Ruby - America, It’s Time To Unite! | Reawaken America Tour - Miami, FL

Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Dr. Jane Ruby, a licensed Medical Professional, Health Economist, Pharmaceutical Drug Development Expert, author and TV Show Host at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL.





Since the rise of Covid-19, Dr. Ruby has been using her expertise to educate the public, providing a unique perspective not just on her own Show, but across many national radio and TV programs. In this interview Dr. Jane Ruby, Host of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, exposes the sinister agenda of Big Pharma. She warns that although the world may have “normalized” to Covid-19, big pharma is continuing to develop drug treatments for the likes of cancers and lymes disease, with the same MRNA technology as the Covid-19 vaccinations. Dr. Ruby remarks that America does not have a Government right now, and that if America falls, there is nowhere to go. In order to endure this trial, she encourages the public to separate from corporations and larger systems, and align with God fearing, like minded people! We need each other now more than ever before.





Connect with Dr. Jane Ruby:

https://www.Drjaneruby.com

https://www.Rumble.com/drjaneruby

https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby





