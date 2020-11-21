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Why all the Kraken Symbolism?
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92 views • November 21, 2020
A TFH video. I have had too much cephalopd imagery . It seems like this is the recurring theme in whats going on. Odd I know but I'm just here to give you the straight dope as I read it. I forgot to add that my nephew, his wife and daughter were the Little mermaid for Halloween and he was Ursala the octopod witch creature. Popped up in his feed this week too. Something is going on in the aether lately and it ain't good.
Sorry for the audio issues, thx to Adam for the heads up. I'll see if I cant clean it up.Mea Culpa
Sorry for the audio issues, thx to Adam for the heads up. I'll see if I cant clean it up.Mea Culpa
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