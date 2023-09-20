TV medical expert Dr Uchenna Okoye dies aged 53 after 'sudden illness' (Sep'23)

Holly Willoughby shares sadness following sudden death of This Morning star Dr Uchenna Okoye - Monday 18 Sep 2023 4:41 pm

This Morning star Dr Uchenna Okoye has died aged 53, it has been confirmed, with tributes flooding the internet from her ITV co-stars.

The medical expert died on Friday (September 15) following a sudden illness.

Confirming the sad news, her family issued a social media statement.

‘We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a sudden illness on Friday 15th September 2023,’ they wrote on Instagram.

‘We know many of you will be devastated and shocked to see this post.

‘We ask for your prayers and some privacy at this difficult time. We will be in touch in the coming days.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxVPPe-NxAk/?hl=en

Tributes soon flooded the comments section, with Donna Air writing: ‘What ?! No, I’m so confused . How, why .. her daughter!! 💔💔💔 shocked and saddened’.

Caroline Hirons wrote: ‘Sending all our love to her loved ones. What a horrendous loss. 💔’

Loose Women star Andrea McLean commented: ‘This is the saddest news. Please pass on my love and prayers to her family 💔’

Later in the evening, Holly Willoughby shared her sadness with an Instagram Story tribute.

She wrote: ‘Unbelievably sad to hear of the passing of @druchennaokoye. We first worked together many moons ago with @oralb_uk and she was very kind to me… and then of course again, giving her advice on @thismorning Sending all my love to her family.’

Dr Okoye is survived by a daughter.

https://metro.co.uk/2023/09/18/dr-uchenna-okoye-dead-sudden-illness-this-morning-star-tributes-19518046/?ico=mosaic_home

