Commercial pilot has heart attack minutes after landing plane with 200 people on it

Captain Bob Snow, pilot for American Airlines, tells Tucker Carlson on 31 Jan 2023 that he had a heart attack six-minutes after landing a plane with 200 people on it. He says that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has never contacted him to try and figure out why this happened. Captain Bob Snow mentions two websites, which are these: https://usfreedomflyers.org and https://hoping4justice.org
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
