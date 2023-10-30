Anthony Aguero: How did all these military-age Africans end up at the U.S. border? Who is paying for it? Who is telling them where to go? This is 100% a coordinated attack on the West, and it’s happening all at once.
This is what came in late afternoon yesterday. #OperationBorderWars is fully engaged, we are out here on the border bringing you frontline coverage. #Guinea #Guatemala #Ecuador #Arizona #NewYork #WashingtonDC #Texas
@AgueroForTexas
https://x.com/AgueroForTexas/status/1719030496326476293?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.