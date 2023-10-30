Anthony Aguero: How did all these military-age Africans end up at the U.S. border? Who is paying for it? Who is telling them where to go? This is 100% a coordinated attack on the West, and it’s happening all at once.

This is what came in late afternoon yesterday. #OperationBorderWars is fully engaged, we are out here on the border bringing you frontline coverage. #Guinea #Guatemala #Ecuador #Arizona #NewYork #WashingtonDC #Texas

@AgueroForTexas

https://x.com/AgueroForTexas/status/1719030496326476293?s=20