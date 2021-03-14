What is Sin?

"Is this a sin?" It may be a reasonable enough question. After all, most of us don't WANT to sin. So why shouldn't we make a list of all the things we shouldn't do if we want to be right with God? In this video, we look at how this approach to sin is not only unhelpful, but actually harmful for us spiritually. If we let go of the long list of religious do's and don'ts, and focus instead on the guiding principles of Jesus' teachings, we'll discover a kind of wisdom which transcends any list of rules we can come up with... including the ten commandments!