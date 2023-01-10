VERY LARGE M7.6 EARTHQUAKE strikes warned area in INDONESIA

ATTENTION HARRISON SMITH, ALEX JONES + OWEN SHROYER - GET DUTCHSINSE ON THE SHOW!!!!!!!!

-----------

THANKS TO dutchsinse

The warned area in Indonesia has been struck by a very large M7.6 earthquake. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak... 6 days ago I warned Indonesia for M7.0+ earthquake activity at the "S shaped" plate boundary!

Today the M7.6 struck! Starting about 40min into this video ... the warning for indonesia issued for M7.0+ https://youtu.be/wZ3tQdsaD30/

They had a 6 day warning for this!

-----------

“Mankind is at the feet of great sorrows, as the Comet-Asteroids is not far from the Earth, which will come past the Earth’s atmosphere and cause great fear and some destruction, to wake mankind up, because the electronics of the world will be stopped and cause many problems for mankind.”

“I call on mankind to pray deeply, because this year will be one of very sorrowing times. My son, you will receive a correction by the Courts, very soon, allowing you to return home and within a very short time, your case will be studied and your convictions overturned and you will be a free man, receiving a clear direction that you did not commit the trash that the Authorities placed upon you twenty year ago.”

“There will be calls from the Philippines that they want you there and, not long after, you will go there and form the New Vatican, as the old one will be destroyed by the Evil One.”

“My children are in confusion as to why did Benedict die. First, it was My Divine Son’s Holy Will and second, it does not change the Prophecies, because all will be fulfilled, because the Pope will flee Rome. There is much to understand, My children, because the Prophecies are not finished yet.”

“There will be many, many Great Earthquakes coming up, but the most important one is in California, of the U.S.A., Hawaii and Indonesia, because the earth will move, sweet children. Therefore, I ask Our children to move away from the Coastline of the Americas and for the people of Hawaii to move to the mainland and for the Indonesian people to seek higher grounds, or move to another land, because you do not have much time.

“Australians, too, must change their lives, because this year in many places near the sea, will be inundated with much water, because there will be much more rain that will come. Pray, dear children, My Holy Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet, because you need a lot of prayer.”

LITTLE PEBBLE WEBSITE









