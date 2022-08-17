© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
August 17, 2022
As India marks 75 years of independence from Britain with major celebrations taking place across the nation, RT’s Runjhun Sharma takes a look at the controversial legacy that the British Empire left behind.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gbl51-britain-took-around-45-trillion-from-india-indian-fm-citing-study.html