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London Freedom Rally, 19th September 2020
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16 views • September 29, 2020
Many thanks for the video upload much appreciated, normal concerned human beings showing their friendship and love to each other, and asking important questions, demanding freedom as is their right, whilst the tyrannical yes men, tried to destroy and disrupt this peaceful protest, a big thank you to everyone who was there.
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