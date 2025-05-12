BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Grieving the Holy Spirit
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
121 followers
16 views • 1 day ago

God the Father loves humanity and sent God the Son to redeem mankind. Jesus has provided the salvation and the Holy Spirit is present in our lives. The apostle Paul speaks about our new life in Christ and spells out characteristics that are offensive to the third person of the Godhead.

Lying is always unacceptable because God will not ask you to break one of His commandments. If you get angry, don’t go down the dark path of destructive thoughts and behaviors. It’s not the same as righteous anger. Honest labor is the antidote to thievery; therefore, live beyond reproach.

Always speak in such a way that the person listening to you is built up through encouragement. It grieves the Holy Spirit when your anger turns to bitterness, wrath, clamor, evil speaking, and malice. These behaviors are the antithesis of kindness, tenderness, and forgiveness that we are supposed to exhibit. The Holy Spirit is aware of your words and actions. The question is, is He is pleased with the way you are living your life?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1964.pdf

RLJ-1964 -- MAY 26, 2024

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


holy spiritforgivenesssalvationencouragementwrathkindnesscommandmentsapostle paulangerbitternessredemptioncharacteristicsgod the fathertendernessmalicenew life in christrighteous angergod the sonclamordestructive thoughtshonest laborthieveryevil speaking
