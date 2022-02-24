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Gravitas Plus | Explained: The Russia-Ukraine crisis
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307 views • February 24, 2022
The story of the Ukraine-Russia crisis does not begin in 2021, or 2014, It begins in the 9th century.
There was a time when the two countries were one.
There was a time when Ukraine gave its nuclear arsenal to Russia.
Palki Sharma Upadhyay will tell you why Putin wants Ukraine.
There was a time when the two countries were one.
There was a time when Ukraine gave its nuclear arsenal to Russia.
Palki Sharma Upadhyay will tell you why Putin wants Ukraine.
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