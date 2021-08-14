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EntertheStars: Canada Mandates Travel P.Port, Pfiz-ModRNA Reaping Billions..[14.08.2021]
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40 views • August 14, 2021
+ Universal Testing etc...
EntertheStars - 2 hours ago
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pfizer-moderna-seen-reaping-billions-100548229.html
https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/08/13/why-are-pfizer-and-moderna-jacking-up-covid-vaccin/?source=eptyholnk0000202&;utm_source=yahoo-host&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=article
https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/asked-stranger-store-florida-wear-130002210.html
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/majority-americans-highly-vaccinated-counties-012455525.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/how-the-fd-as-full-approval-could-affect-covid-19-vaccinations-185238498.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/these-vaccine-passports-are-why-we-can-have-nice-things-180018254.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/08/02/coronavirus-covid-live-updates-us/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/federal-government-to-require-vaccines-for-air-rail-travellers-180939538.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/first-case-lambda-covid-variant-064641785.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/stanford-announces-mandatory-covid-19-211000701.html
3,204 views Aug 14, 2021
EntertheStars
99.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hGh_0T73GRE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
EntertheStars - 2 hours ago
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pfizer-moderna-seen-reaping-billions-100548229.html
https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/08/13/why-are-pfizer-and-moderna-jacking-up-covid-vaccin/?source=eptyholnk0000202&;utm_source=yahoo-host&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=article
https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/asked-stranger-store-florida-wear-130002210.html
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/majority-americans-highly-vaccinated-counties-012455525.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/how-the-fd-as-full-approval-could-affect-covid-19-vaccinations-185238498.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/these-vaccine-passports-are-why-we-can-have-nice-things-180018254.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/08/02/coronavirus-covid-live-updates-us/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/federal-government-to-require-vaccines-for-air-rail-travellers-180939538.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/first-case-lambda-covid-variant-064641785.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/stanford-announces-mandatory-covid-19-211000701.html
3,204 views Aug 14, 2021
EntertheStars
99.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hGh_0T73GRE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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