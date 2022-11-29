Create New Account
If this election is certified, the only people who will benefit is the cartels | Ben Bergquam
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
…If this election is certified, the only people who will benefit is the cartels.  They’ve taken over Mexico and sadly they’ve taken over many politicians in America.

What  we saw on election day was outrageous and to say it was anything but that is, either you think we’re stupid or you’re just that arrogant.

What we’ve seen from you and the election office in your response…this is all semantics…You’ve already made your vote…

…If you certify today, the only thing you’ll be certifying is your corruption.

Keywords
arizonaben bergquamelection fraudmaricopa county2022 midterms

