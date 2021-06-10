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The Missing ...A lost Priority?
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3 views • June 10, 2021
Good morning Students of Earth ....🌎🌎🌎 The Missing and the lost
“All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost;
The old that is strong does not wither, Deep roots are not reached by the frost.
From the ashes a fire shall be woken, A light from the shadows shall spring;
Renewed shall be blade that was broken,
The crownless again shall be king.”
― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring
Featuring photos of the missing from across Canada and United states including Nanaimo B.C please share ---------------------------------------Thank you for listening...ONELOVE
“All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost;
The old that is strong does not wither, Deep roots are not reached by the frost.
From the ashes a fire shall be woken, A light from the shadows shall spring;
Renewed shall be blade that was broken,
The crownless again shall be king.”
― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring
Featuring photos of the missing from across Canada and United states including Nanaimo B.C please share ---------------------------------------Thank you for listening...ONELOVE
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