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Update: SUPPLY CAMP FOR TRUCKERS CONVOY. One of the locations where fuel was seized by the Ottawa Police this past Sunday.
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10 views • February 10, 2022
Update: SUPPLY CAMP FOR TRUCKERS CONVOY.
One of the locations where fuel was seized by the Ottawa Police this past Sunday.
Fuel has been returned to the site and it is back to its normal operation of supplying fuel to the truckers here in Ottawa.
Get everyone on Telegram, tell everyone to find us here:
Are you ready to join & know the truth ⁉️
One of the locations where fuel was seized by the Ottawa Police this past Sunday.
Fuel has been returned to the site and it is back to its normal operation of supplying fuel to the truckers here in Ottawa.
Get everyone on Telegram, tell everyone to find us here:
Are you ready to join & know the truth ⁉️
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