© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The old time climbing tree surgeon!
Follow
1
Share
Report
11 views • June 07, 2022
My son is an old time climbing tree surgeon or “arborist.” Most crews now use bucket trucks, but they pride the trained man that has the skill and training to physically climb and work. I am very proud of my son! On this day I had him trim an old pine tree to prepare for removal. I also added some pics and one video he sent...he likes to scare me when he gets in the bigger trees lol. Enjoy!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.