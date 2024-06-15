BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scott Ritter Warning: "U.S Send F-16 & Patriots for Ukraine - Russia' Next Move Will SHOCK The World
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9981 followers
6
472 views • 10 months ago

In this compelling video, Scott Ritter, a former U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer and respected military strategist, issues a stern warning about the escalating conflict in Eastern Europe. Following the U.S. decision to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and Patriot missile systems, Ritter analyzes what could be Russia's next strategic move—a response that he predicts will shock the world. This video provides an in-depth examination of the tactical and strategic implications of the U.S.'s military support to Ukraine. Ritter discusses the potential military responses from Russia, the geopolitical risks, and the possibilities of a broader confrontation. He also explores the timing and significance of this aid, how it might alter the battlefield dynamics, and what it signals to international observers about U.S. commitment to the conflict. With a focus on the future, Ritter assesses the possible outcomes and repercussions of these actions on global stability and security. His analysis is rooted in a deep understanding of military tactics and geopolitical strategies, offering viewers a unique perspective on the potential shifts in international relations and the delicate balance of power.

Mirrored - KR Media


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



Keywords
russiausaukrainescott ritter
