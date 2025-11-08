A Century of Weaponized Weather

With Raphaelle O'Neil, Guerilla Reporter & Weaponized Weather Researcher

On X: @NolaButterfly

Geoengineering Admission and Public Concerns

The recent admission of geoengineering by Lee Zeldin, former EPA administrator under Trump, and several states' legislative efforts to ban atmospheric contamination have sparked public interest and concern. While these admissions are a step towards transparency, they also raise questions about the true extent and purpose of these activities. Experts like Susan Clarke have suggested that jet pollution and RF microwave radiation weaponry may be used for globalist control and depopulation agendas, adding a nefarious layer to the debate. The public is right to be skeptical, especially considering Biden's allocation of billions for "stratospheric aerosol injections" and Trump's "Federal Weather Enterprise" report, which some argue downplays jet pollution. The prevalence of unusual Doppler radar activity around natural disasters further fuels speculation about weather manipulation.

Past 40? Don't have the energy you used to? Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved. Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH

Weather Weaponization and Hidden Climate Drivers

Freedom Hub seeks experts to delve deeper into these issues. Researcher and presenter Ms. O'Neil's work is notable, as she redirects focus to the often-overlooked climate driver: water vapor. Her observations of radar patterns during hurricane landfalls suggest that climate engineering is more about weather weaponization than beneficial climate intervention. Technologies driving this include aerosols, nanocontaminants, and electromagnetic radiation. While cleaning up jet pollution is a worthy goal, the public deserves transparency and accountability regarding the secretive and potentially nefarious aspects of geoengineering.