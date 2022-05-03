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U.S. Food Famine Was Simulated in 2015: The Premeditated Plan To Starve Americans
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9461 views • May 03, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Globalists are destroying our food plants! Edward Szall joins The Stew Peters Show to expose the harm that could occur from these food plant disasters, and who might be behind this!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13ajn6-u.s.-food-famine-was-simulated-in-2015-the-premeditated-plan-to-starve-amer.html
Globalists are destroying our food plants! Edward Szall joins The Stew Peters Show to expose the harm that could occur from these food plant disasters, and who might be behind this!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13ajn6-u.s.-food-famine-was-simulated-in-2015-the-premeditated-plan-to-starve-amer.html
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