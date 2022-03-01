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Mel K: Joe Biden, WEF and What is REALLY Going on in Ukraine | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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505 views • March 01, 2022
A weekly show between Mel K and Flyover Conservatives discussing the most prominent things happening in our country and around the world that the corporate media won’t tell you!

This week we cover what you need to know about the connection between the World Economic Forum with Biden and Klaus Schwab to the “war” in Ukraine.

Find Mel at ► https://themelkshow.com

Connect with her on her Secure Server at ► https://themelkshow.tv

To watch more of Mel K with Flyover Conservatives, check out: https://banned.video/playlist/61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2

Mel K’s video from Sunday 2.27.22: https://rumble.com/vw1upp-mel-k-and-rob-really-sunday-geopolitical-roundup-as-the-world-burns-discern.html

► To learn more about what is going on in Ukraine, watch:

Pro-Russia-Ukraine Separatist gives first hand account from Donbass region. “We are being liberated”. Day Z: https://banned.video/watch?id=621be91480e6a52c84ad443d

Economic Update: War in Ukraine Drives up Price of Silver and Gold: https://banned.video/watch?id=621d6323281687365a39113d

Ukraine Freedom Fighter Gives Eyewitness Account, School Boards, Stockholm Syndrome, and US Convoy | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=62199b8280e6a52c84a6e99f

God and Ukraine, Scrappy Fighter from CPAC, What’s good about the church? | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=6219179604460228fca228cc

Mel K: The Truth About Ukraine | Flyover Conservatives: https://banned.video/watch?id=61e63b226959067dbbfc7a43&;list=61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2


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