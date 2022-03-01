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Mel K: Joe Biden, WEF and What is REALLY Going on in Ukraine | Flyover Conservatives
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505 views • March 01, 2022
A weekly show between Mel K and Flyover Conservatives discussing the most prominent things happening in our country and around the world that the corporate media won’t tell you!
This week we cover what you need to know about the connection between the World Economic Forum with Biden and Klaus Schwab to the “war” in Ukraine.
Find Mel at ► https://themelkshow.com
Connect with her on her Secure Server at ► https://themelkshow.tv
To watch more of Mel K with Flyover Conservatives, check out: https://banned.video/playlist/61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2
Mel K’s video from Sunday 2.27.22: https://rumble.com/vw1upp-mel-k-and-rob-really-sunday-geopolitical-roundup-as-the-world-burns-discern.html
► To learn more about what is going on in Ukraine, watch:
Pro-Russia-Ukraine Separatist gives first hand account from Donbass region. “We are being liberated”. Day Z: https://banned.video/watch?id=621be91480e6a52c84ad443d
Economic Update: War in Ukraine Drives up Price of Silver and Gold: https://banned.video/watch?id=621d6323281687365a39113d
Ukraine Freedom Fighter Gives Eyewitness Account, School Boards, Stockholm Syndrome, and US Convoy | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=62199b8280e6a52c84a6e99f
God and Ukraine, Scrappy Fighter from CPAC, What’s good about the church? | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=6219179604460228fca228cc
Mel K: The Truth About Ukraine | Flyover Conservatives: https://banned.video/watch?id=61e63b226959067dbbfc7a43&;list=61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2
-------------------------------------------
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🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
-------------------------------------------
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
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🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
This week we cover what you need to know about the connection between the World Economic Forum with Biden and Klaus Schwab to the “war” in Ukraine.
Find Mel at ► https://themelkshow.com
Connect with her on her Secure Server at ► https://themelkshow.tv
To watch more of Mel K with Flyover Conservatives, check out: https://banned.video/playlist/61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2
Mel K’s video from Sunday 2.27.22: https://rumble.com/vw1upp-mel-k-and-rob-really-sunday-geopolitical-roundup-as-the-world-burns-discern.html
► To learn more about what is going on in Ukraine, watch:
Pro-Russia-Ukraine Separatist gives first hand account from Donbass region. “We are being liberated”. Day Z: https://banned.video/watch?id=621be91480e6a52c84ad443d
Economic Update: War in Ukraine Drives up Price of Silver and Gold: https://banned.video/watch?id=621d6323281687365a39113d
Ukraine Freedom Fighter Gives Eyewitness Account, School Boards, Stockholm Syndrome, and US Convoy | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=62199b8280e6a52c84a6e99f
God and Ukraine, Scrappy Fighter from CPAC, What’s good about the church? | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=6219179604460228fca228cc
Mel K: The Truth About Ukraine | Flyover Conservatives: https://banned.video/watch?id=61e63b226959067dbbfc7a43&;list=61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509 to learn more
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice - https://flyovergold.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
NEXT LEVEL STUFF
-------------------------------------------
🎒 Flyover Merch - https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
📱 Text us - 40509
🔔 Hit the bell next to Subscribe so you don't miss a video!
🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
-------------------------------------------
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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