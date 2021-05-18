U.S. Capitol Police Gave Protesters OK To Enter Capitol

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Many video clips showing the truth are starting to surface from January 6th.
There was NO insurrection, as it has been falsely labeled by the media and the demoncrats! The Police invited the public into the Capitol.
This was staged, planned well in advance and is another BIG LIE.