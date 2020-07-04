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Who says Asymptomatic Spread of Coronavirus is VERY RARE.
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53 views • July 04, 2020
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is very rare - WHO says
The WHO scrambled to clarify its comments that transmission of the coronavirus
by people who never developed symptoms is “very rare.”
The remarks drew skepticism from physicians and others across social media.
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit,
said it’s a “really complex question” and much is still unknown.
source
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/09/who-scrambles-to-clarify-comments-on-asymptomatic-coronavirus-spread-much-is-still-unknown.html?&;qsearchterm=who%20asymptomatic
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The WHO scrambled to clarify its comments that transmission of the coronavirus
by people who never developed symptoms is “very rare.”
The remarks drew skepticism from physicians and others across social media.
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit,
said it’s a “really complex question” and much is still unknown.
source
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/09/who-scrambles-to-clarify-comments-on-asymptomatic-coronavirus-spread-much-is-still-unknown.html?&;qsearchterm=who%20asymptomatic
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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