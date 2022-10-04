Quo Vadis





Oct 3, 2022 In this video we share The Warning According to the Mystics of the Church.





On August 3, 2021 our Blessed Mother told mystic Gisella Cardia: "My beloved children, I ask you to be ready, because the Warning is very near."





Many who worry about these times will not live to see these things take place.





This is why Holy Scripture warns everybody not to be concerned about tomorrow, for tomorrow is promised to no one.





The present day has enough trials and crosses.





Know that when We speak about such things to come; this is for the people to convert and abandon their evil ways.





Every day is an opportunity for souls to convert.





People should not wait for such things to come to convert, but they should convert now, before it’s too late! ”





That was 1995, now some two and a half decades ago.





Our Lord Jesus' reference to "a short period" has evolved into "very near. "





The Warning, is the first part of the major prophecies conveyed by the Blessed Mother to visionaries in Garabandal, Spain in the 1960s.





The apparitions to four girls were believed in by Padre Pio and Mother Teresa of Calcutta.





The Warning is to be followed by the Great Miracle and then, if not enough conversion is effected, the Chastisement.





For those who do not know what the Warning is all about, here are some prophecies about it over the recent decades.





Blessed Pope Pius IX and Saint Pope Paul VI, had already warned about the Warning.





Referring to the Warning, Pope Pius IX had said: ““Since the whole world is against God and His Church, it is evident that He has reserved the victory over His enemies to Himself. . . all will be forced to look to the supernatural. . .





There will come a great wonder, which will fill the world with astonishment. ”





About a century later, Pope Paul VI said: “The maturity of conscience, most difficult to evaluate today, is the discernment between evil and good.





Humanity has performed so many evil deeds that its conscience is now darkened by sin.





We will need a terrible warning, and many will refuse to listen; a terrible warning.





Most people will not heed it, but it will be essential to replace the moral order.





Many have lived using their freedom for every kind of pleasure, and they are under the gaze of our God; but this judgment will be direct; at the same time, with His tenderness; and they will be forced to recognize their sin and to separate their sin from their goodness.





This time, the sins of the world will be revealed. ”





To Luz de Maria de Bonilla, Jesus said; “The Mini-Judgment (the Warning) is a reality. People no longer realize that they offend Me. ”





“The very fact that such judgments will come is because people refuse to convert and continue to live in darkness. ”





From the Blessed Mother to Father Stefano Gobbi: “Tongues of fire will come down upon you all, my poor children, so ensnared and seduced by Satan and by all the evil spirits who, during these years, have attained their greatest triumph.





And thus, you will be illuminated by this divine light. . . which will open the door of your heart to receive the great gift of divine mercy. ”





In Garabandal, Spain on July 27, 1975, seer Mari Loli was asked when the Warning would happen and she replied: “All I can say is that it is very near, and that it is very important that we get ready for it. . . ”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V12ZkS8j4KA



