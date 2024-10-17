CHP Talks: Irwin Jeffrey—Bringing Pro-Life Politics to Northern BC!

October 17, 2024: My guest this week is Irwin Jeffrey, CHP-BC candidate for the provincial electoral district of Skeena. He and I are representing the pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom cause in the BC provincial election campaign that ends this Saturday, October 19 (Final Voting Day). Irwin and I compare notes on the social values of BC voters as they grapple with such issues as Bill 36, carbon taxes, rebuilding the healthcare system destroyed by the NDP, SOGI in the classrooms and the life-and-death issues of abortion, doctor-assisted suicide (MAiD) and the epidemic of gender confusion leading to irreversible gender surgeries. We talk about the desperation of folks who want the NDP out but who hesitate to vote for the candidate or party they really want due to ‘strategic’ voting and peer pressure.

Visit the CHP-BC website at: https://www.chpbc.ca

Voters in Skeena who wish to communicate with Irwin or who wish to e-transfer to his campaign (Saturday, Oct 19 is the last day to contribute), may do so at: [email protected]

If making a contribution, you MUST include your full name and address, your phone number and email. MAXIMUM contribution is $1450 (TOTAL of contributions in 2024 to ALL CHP-BC candidates AND the party, CHP-BC).

IMPORTANT: ONLY BC RESIDENTS MAY CONTRIBUTE FINANCIALLY TO A BC POLITICAL CAMPAIGN

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/