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DONALD TRUMP SECRETLY CONVERTED TO JUDAISM IN 2017.
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220 views • November 28, 2021
Is this the reason so many Jews are in the medical, media and political field.
100 Jews employed by NBC, 53 employed by CBS, 49 at NPR, 125 at CNN, 34 at Fox, 85 at New York Times. 28 Jews in influential positions in the Joe Biden cabinet. and 15 in influential positions in the Health industry including 4 CEO's in Pharmaceutical companies!
100 Jews employed by NBC, 53 employed by CBS, 49 at NPR, 125 at CNN, 34 at Fox, 85 at New York Times. 28 Jews in influential positions in the Joe Biden cabinet. and 15 in influential positions in the Health industry including 4 CEO's in Pharmaceutical companies!
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