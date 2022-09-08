DJT - Off to See the Lizard - Q - Hillary's Going to Jail - ObamaGate

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Mashup of clips, memes and the music of Jimmy Buffett, "Off to See the Lizard," - which is perfect for this week's totem, Lizard. Thanks to Scotty Mar 10 for the Q drops and DJT/Hillary Clips.
Read "Off to See the Lizard - Walking Between Dream Time and Reality" on Bird Clan Messenger:
https://birdclanmessenger.com/2022/09/06/off-to-see-the-lizard-walking-between-dream-time-reality/
Come visit me:
www.birdclanmessenger.com