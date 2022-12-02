International Blood Bank for the Unvaccinated has been Formed – Demand for “Pure Blood” Skyrockets

Safe Blood - A New Service Providing Vaccine-Clean Blood

International Blood Bank for the Unvaccinated has been Formed with Members from at Least 16 countries – Demand for “Pure Blood” SkyrocketsUnvaccinated patients who require transfusions can now access “pure blood” thanks to a new service called “SafeBlood Donation,” which was launched by a Swiss naturopath named George Della Pietra.

“I’ve never seen blood like this,” Pietra says about the anomalies he observed upon investigating fully jabbed blood, which prompted him to start SafeBlood Donation in the first place.

“This was, to be honest, the main reason I started the whole thing, because when I saw this, I was so horrified.”

SafeBlood Donation, which currently has members in at least 16 countries, has the long-term goal of opening blood banks that provide its members with unvaccinated plasma, VICE reported.

"Medical authorities only allow directed donations in specific situations where it is medically necessary, such as to source a rare blood type, but refuse growing requests for 'unvaccinated' blood on ethical and medical grounds," one media outlet reported.

“Medical authorities only allow directed donations in specific situations where it is medically necessary, such as to source a rare blood type, but refuse growing requests for ‘unvaccinated’ blood on ethical and medical grounds,” one media outlet reported.

