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Vexille: Άλλη Μια Ταινία Πρόβλεψης;
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46 views • October 20, 2021
Η ταινία με τίτλο "Bekushiru: 2077 Nihon sakoku" κυκλοφόρησε το 2007 και πραγματεύεται ένα θέμα τότε δυστοπικό fiction, τώρα γνώριμο και καθημερινό.
Πληροφορίες για την ταινία:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0970472/
Θα μας βρείτε εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
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Πληροφορίες για την ταινία:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0970472/
Θα μας βρείτε εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
🔗MeWe: mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
🔗Telegram:
t.me/eternalnow_blog
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