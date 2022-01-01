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IF DR ANTHONY FAUCI WAS TELLING THE TRUTH IN MARCH 2020, TODAY HE'S HIDING THE TRUTH.
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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263 views • January 01, 2022
If Dr Anthony Fauci was telling the truth in March 2020, today he's hiding the truth. He's knowingly perpetrated homicide. Global homicide.

The Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) Fauci, precisely outlined in this video, occurred in 2016 with the Denguevaxia vaccine. It killed over 600 Filipino children. The Philippines politicians, bureaucrats and French Pharmaceutical company executives of SanofiPasteur, who produced the vaccine, were charged with homicide for knowing what Fauci knows in this video. The crime with which Fauci must now be charged.

The world must see this video and call for Anthony Fauci's immediate arrest.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy