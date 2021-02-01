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Something Isn't Right - JD Farag
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81 views • February 01, 2021
Something isn't looking good with Vaccine and Election.
- MedAlerts Website – Alternative VAERS Search Engine
https://medalerts.org/
- MedAlerts Search Result Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=ON&;VAX=COVID19&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&DIED=Yes
- Interview with a Dr Lee Merrit by Alex Newman on The New American
https://thenewamerican.com/bio-warfare-weaponization-of-medicine-amid-covid/
- Dr. Andrew Wakefield - “This is not a vaccine, it is an irreversible genetic modification”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eastUGIO7EgY/
- Interview with Dolores Cahill - molecular biologist and immunologist in Ireland
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZxL1i5NJAE6N
- Jewish News Syndicate, Israeli virus experts: ‘We may need vaccine updates every year or two’
https://www.jns.org/israeli-virus-experts-we-may-need-vaccine-updates-every-year-or-two/
- Duke of Edinburgh – Reincarnated as a virus for population control
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1250395/prince-philip-latest-coronavirus-uk-royal-family-news-Prince-Philip-quotes-jokes-virus
- Advisory Daily Briefing - “Is it time for Covid-19 vaccine passports?”
https://www.advisory.com/daily-briefing/2021/01/26/vaccine-passports
- CNBC - United Airlines CEO wants to make Covid vaccines mandatory for employees
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/22/united-airlines-ceo-wants-to-make-covid-vaccines-mandatory-for-its-employees.html
- MedAlerts Website – Alternative VAERS Search Engine
https://medalerts.org/
- MedAlerts Search Result Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=ON&;VAX=COVID19&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&DIED=Yes
- Interview with a Dr Lee Merrit by Alex Newman on The New American
https://thenewamerican.com/bio-warfare-weaponization-of-medicine-amid-covid/
- Dr. Andrew Wakefield - “This is not a vaccine, it is an irreversible genetic modification”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eastUGIO7EgY/
- Interview with Dolores Cahill - molecular biologist and immunologist in Ireland
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZxL1i5NJAE6N
- Jewish News Syndicate, Israeli virus experts: ‘We may need vaccine updates every year or two’
https://www.jns.org/israeli-virus-experts-we-may-need-vaccine-updates-every-year-or-two/
- Duke of Edinburgh – Reincarnated as a virus for population control
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1250395/prince-philip-latest-coronavirus-uk-royal-family-news-Prince-Philip-quotes-jokes-virus
- Advisory Daily Briefing - “Is it time for Covid-19 vaccine passports?”
https://www.advisory.com/daily-briefing/2021/01/26/vaccine-passports
- CNBC - United Airlines CEO wants to make Covid vaccines mandatory for employees
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/22/united-airlines-ceo-wants-to-make-covid-vaccines-mandatory-for-its-employees.html
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