Chaos Coming - This is Going to be Bad #shorts
158 views
The TimeKeeper Journeys
Published a day ago |

Did you ever stop to consider how they intend to get people to go along with The Great Reset? You probably should. What kind of chaos would be required to abandon the current financial system and way of life? Think people.

economybankingeconomic collapsefinancebanking collapsethe great reset

