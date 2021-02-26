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No Comment : Grilled salmon steaks with a ginger and garlic sauce
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73 views • February 26, 2021
Here's an easy and quick delicious recipe if you like sweet & sour food. Those fresh #salmon steaks are covered with a tasty #garlic, #ginger, soy sauce with a touch of honey. Then, it's baked under the oven grill for 15 minutes max.
What you will need :
- A salmon steak per guest
- 1 tsp of chopped ginger (to taste really)
- 2 or 3 chopped garlic cloves
- 1 tsp of strong mustard
- 1 tsp of liquid honey
- 1 tsp of soy sauce
- Salt & pepper to taste
Pre heat the grill to max temperature. To make sure it's hot quickly, use the convection, but check on your cooking : you would not want the fish to be overcooked.
Serve with a dry white wine : simply delicious !
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
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Many thanks to for your interest.
What you will need :
- A salmon steak per guest
- 1 tsp of chopped ginger (to taste really)
- 2 or 3 chopped garlic cloves
- 1 tsp of strong mustard
- 1 tsp of liquid honey
- 1 tsp of soy sauce
- Salt & pepper to taste
Pre heat the grill to max temperature. To make sure it's hot quickly, use the convection, but check on your cooking : you would not want the fish to be overcooked.
Serve with a dry white wine : simply delicious !
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks to for your interest.
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