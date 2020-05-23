Government Surveillance Vs. Individual Sovereignty - The Risks of Immunity Passport Technology – The Ingraham Angle – Part 2/2

** Post-Pandemic Life: Your Civil Liberties at Risk

** Dr. Fauci: Immunity Passports are Possible

** Report: Smart Helmets being used to take your temperature & personal data. Helmets can measure temperature, scan QR codes for personal data, recognize license plates, spot people in the dark and are facial recognition capable.

** Civil liberties at risk with digital health technology

** The Clinton Foundation and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are working together to create the National Contact Tracing Corps’ to Vaccinate, Track and Censor Everyone.

** No vaccine, no job: Eugenicist Bill Gates demands “digital certificates” to prove coronavirus vaccination status

** ** (Natural News) Over the last two months, we have watched in horror as Big Pharma and its “death science” puppets like Dr. Fauci appear to have taken over the White House and the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we have yet more confirmation that Big Pharma has completed its coup against the United States of America, capturing President Trump who is now apparently pivoting to mandatory vaccines as part of the so-called “warp speed” project being run by Big Pharma (and pushed by Dr. Fauci).

This comes on the heels of the news that Dr. Fauci is now tied to funneling money to communist China’s Wuhan virology lab that developed the coronavirus as a biological weapon. Even according to Newsweek, which caters to globalist agendas, Dr. Fauci was right in the middle of the cash injections to the communist death science industry. This is the man who now appears to be directing Trump’s response to the coronavirus for America.

** On June 19th, 2017, approximately 300 people gathered at the United Nations for the second annual ID2020 Summit. The ID2020 Alliance, a consortium of public and private organizations, was launched there. The summit was attended by representatives of UN organizations such as UNDP (United Nations Development Program); UNECLAC (United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean); UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), and UN OICT (United Nations Office of Information and Communication Technologies).

Participating organizations included: Accenture; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Biometrics Institute; Gavi (the vaccine alliance); General Electric; IBM; IrisGuard; MasterCard; Microsoft; One World Identity; Open Society Foundation (George Soros); PwC; Rockefeller Foundation; Standard Chartered Bank; Unique Identity Authority of India; Verizon; the World Economic Forum, and HSBC bank.

The ID 2020 Alliance is a "global partnership of governments, NGOs and the private sector". The benefit of such a partnership approach is that it "opens up opportunities to piggyback on the systems and processes that public and private organizations already have in place".

The ID2020 Alliance approach is supported by a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation and major financial support from Accenture (NYSE:ACN). By 2030, their goal is to enable access to digital identity for every person on the planet.

Will Trump realize his deadly error and revolt against the death science industry? Or will he allow America to be destroyed by it?

Unless President Trump alters course and immediately fires Dr. Fauci and ends the Big Pharma stranglehold over America, he is on course to become just another pathetic sellout that pushes this nation into runaway medical tyranny with forced vaccinations, continued nutritional illiteracy and a 5G Big Brother surveillance system that enslaves everyone.

He’s willing to sacrifice America to try to save the stock market, in other words, and it’s really a bargain with the devil. America will fall if Big Pharma is allowed to rule over our future. Trump now appears to have jumped in bed with America’s most dangerous enemy: the vaccine / pharma cartels that have focused on criminal operations across America for decades.

Only time will tell if Trump is a true patriot or a pro-vaccine demon who’s working against humanity. Right now, it’s not looking good…