The Infowar Intensifies - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: U.S. Capitol Overrun By Trump Supporters, Rational Discussion Ensues
https://archive.is/fxa3c
A Message to New “Conspiracy Theorists”
https://bit.ly/39uyx3k
Story #2: Extremists Move to Secret Online Channels to Plan for Inauguration Day in D.C.
https://archive.is/OTmvB
The Chaos IS The Plan
https://bit.ly/3nBjGsU
Big Tech's Freedom of Speech Purge Pushes People to Censorship-Resistant Blockchain Social Media
https://bit.ly/3icqlsq
Story #3: FDA Admits PCR Tests Give False Results, Prepares Ground For Biden To "Crush" Casedemic
https://bit.ly/39rVeFq
WHO (Finally) Admits PCR Tests Create False Positives
https://bit.ly/2MU62Eq
Risk of False Results with the Curative SARS-Cov-2 Test for COVID-19: FDA Safety Communication
https://bit.ly/3qix9r9
WHO Information Notice for IVD Users; Nucleic acid testing (NAT) technologies that use real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for detection of SARS-CoV-2
https://bit.ly/3qdDWCo
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486