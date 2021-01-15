BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Infowar Intensifies - #NewWorldNextWeek
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
80 views • January 15, 2021
corbettreport


Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: U.S. Capitol Overrun By Trump Supporters, Rational Discussion Ensues
https://archive.is/fxa3c

A Message to New “Conspiracy Theorists”
https://bit.ly/39uyx3k

Story #2: Extremists Move to Secret Online Channels to Plan for Inauguration Day in D.C.
https://archive.is/OTmvB

The Chaos IS The Plan
https://bit.ly/3nBjGsU

Big Tech's Freedom of Speech Purge Pushes People to Censorship-Resistant Blockchain Social Media
https://bit.ly/3icqlsq

Story #3: FDA Admits PCR Tests Give False Results, Prepares Ground For Biden To "Crush" Casedemic
https://bit.ly/39rVeFq

WHO (Finally) Admits PCR Tests Create False Positives
https://bit.ly/2MU62Eq

Risk of False Results with the Curative SARS-Cov-2 Test for COVID-19: FDA Safety Communication
https://bit.ly/3qix9r9

WHO Information Notice for IVD Users; Nucleic acid testing (NAT) technologies that use real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for detection of SARS-CoV-2
https://bit.ly/3qdDWCo

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Keywords
censorshipcorbettreportpurgefreedom of speechus capitolnewworldnextweekmedia monarchyoverrun by trump supportersthe infowar intensifiesjames evan pilato
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Douglas Harrington
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy