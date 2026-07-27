Why Fertilizer Keeps Billions Alive, an interview with Col. Daniel Davis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Modern agriculture depends on more than farmland. Discover why the Haber-Bosch process and fertilizer production play a critical role in feeding billions, and how disruptions to global supply chains could affect future harvests and food availability.
#FoodProduction #Agriculture #GlobalSupply #FoodSecurity #Fertilizer #Preparedness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
5:47End Screen