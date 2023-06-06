6/5/23 TRUMP/RFK JR: Aligned Agendas! Unity Alliance to Save America! Populist Debates!

6/5/23: The Iowa Fail this weekend shows that no GOP candidate comes close to Trump for the ‘24 ticket, but RFK JR is tipping the scales on puppet Biden in the polls. Both are against Deep State Corporate controlled government, the proxy war in Ukraine and UN run Mass Migration operations: could these two outsiders create the real Populist unifying movement?

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Here are the links for today’s video:

RFK JR with Elon Musk:

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1PlJQpmkngnGE

The Sound of Freedom! Buy Tickets!

https://www.angel.com/warroom

OR Senators defy qorum over HB 2002, that codifies Medical tyranny involving trans surgery, abortions in secret for minors and organ harvesting:

https://www.statesmanjournal.com/story/news/politics/2023/06/05/oregon-republican-walkout-house-bill-2002-abortion-gender-affirming-care/70289820007/

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-joint-resolution/44

John Podesta, Form Energy:

https://www.brassballs.blog/https/newsothersmisscom/podestas-form-energy-projects-will-destroy-drinking-water-for-25-million-people-in-the-ms-ohio-river-basins

Mayor Adams wants to house migrants in people's homes with USTP$:

https://nypost.com/2023/06/05/adams-wants-new-yorkers-to-house-migrants-in-private-residences/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/they-have-spare-rooms-nyc-mayor-eric-adams/

Ireland announces proposition to cull 200K cows:

https://www.theblaze.com/news/ireland-cull-cows-climate-change

Nordstream 2 updates:

https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2023/06/02/new-raid-in-germany-in-mystery-of-nord-stream-sabotage/

https://nationalfile.com/mlb-la-dodgers-grovel-to-anti-catholic-drag-queens/

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv



(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!