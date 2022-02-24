Trucker Pummeled by Ottawa Police: “they broke my body a little bit but not my spirit”

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Romanian-born Csaba Vizi - who was seen being beaten by authorities in the Canadian capital during Freedom Convoy demonstrations - has spoken out against those who attempted to break him. (Fox News)
“I don’t recall how many were on top of me … I felt like I was beaten, but I took it like a man,” Vizi told Tucker Carlson.
When asked if he was injured during the incident, he said, “Yes. They broke my body a little bit, but not my spirit.”