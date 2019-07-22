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Arab African Slave Trade
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27 views • July 22, 2019
Arab African Slave Trade
700 Years Before Medieval Europe Ever Captured Or Shipped, One Black Soul, One African, Out Of Africa, The Arabs Had Created The Trade, They Ran The Trade, And They Control The Trade Till This Day.
Alex Jones - Infowars
2019/07/21
700 Years Before Medieval Europe Ever Captured Or Shipped, One Black Soul, One African, Out Of Africa, The Arabs Had Created The Trade, They Ran The Trade, And They Control The Trade Till This Day.
Alex Jones - Infowars
2019/07/21
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