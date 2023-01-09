https://gettr.com/post/p24e0ra3808

1/8/2023 Miles Guo： If the newly elected Speaker of the House is serious about taking on the CCP with substantive actions, he must seize all CCP’s overseas assets, stop the U.S. media, technology companies, Wall Street, law firms and etc. from continuing their collusion with the CCP, and have the Congress thoroughly investigate the CCP enablers lurking inside American government agencies especially in judiciary sector

#HouseSpeaker #CCPOverseasAssets #USDOJ #UStraitor





1/8/2023 文贵直播：若美国新任众议长真想对中共进行有力的实质性的打击，他必须对中共海外资产进行查没，限制美国媒体、科技公司、华尔街、律师事务所等和中共的各种勾兑，让国会对中共在美国内部特别是司法界的卧底进行全面的彻查。

#众议长 #中共海外资产 #美国司法部 #卖美贼