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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Trump Kneels At Catholic Shrine, Jubilee For Earth - What's Up Prof 15
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35 views • February 01, 2021
In Episode 15 we look at the current events that are happening in the World, link it back to Bible prophecy and identify where we stand and are heading in the stream of time.
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