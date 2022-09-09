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243) Grafeno, o elemento-chave: Drª Liliana Zelada
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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37 views • September 09, 2022

Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Setembro 1, 2022: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LILIANA-ZELADA-BITACORA:9


Ver também:

248) Não se trata de contágio das pessos injectadas, mas de irradiação: https://www.brighteon.com/0158f122-b377-443f-a59c-fb1c9646a6a8

246) Novas telecomunicações quânticas: https://www.brighteon.com/4f2662bf-fca9-4483-8d6c-456d36b8f555

245) Nano-circuitos que encolhem e crescem sob potência microonds específicas: https://www.brighteon.com/91618ce8-3f05-424d-ae72-f2de744516cd

244) Stew Peters e Mark Steele: o segredo do 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/946ecfa5-c5c3-4b7c-8aaa-557903d601dd

242) Nevoeiro inteligente (smart dust): https://www.brighteon.com/f4b3f9a8-1559-4c96-be8a-190ea69c87ef

241) Contágio por EMF, não por grafeno: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426

240) Anatomia do sinal das antenas de tecnologia 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/6ffa0c6c-104f-4b90-b83e-afc817958e1d


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/


Keywords
emf5g6gelectrosmogmicroondasgrafenoradiofrequenciazeladaexperiencia
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