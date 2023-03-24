Rep. Troy Nehls: DeSantis isn't ready to lead GOP as 2024 presidential nominee

Representative Troy Nehls (R-TX) told Just The News Thursday that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is “not ready yet to be the leader of our party in this country.”





Nehls then commented on the Florida governor's leadership style saying, "Donald Trump is living in Ron DeSantis' head".





