EP 2818-8AM EXPLOSIVE: DURHAM REVEALS GOV'T INSIDER GAVE CIA & CLINTON ACCESS TO TRUMP WHITE HOUSE SERVERS  

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Kash Patel, the former chief of staff to the Acting United States Secretary of Defense, joined Greg Kelly on Monday night to discuss the explosive revelations released this past weekend that the Hillary camp and Democrats were spying on Donald Trump’s campaign and later the Trump White House.
According to Durham, tech expert Donald Joffe and his associates exploited internet data from “the Executive Office of the President of the United States” to further their own political agenda. Durham investigators uncovered evidence that shows Hillary Clinton’s team paid operatives to “infiltrate” the Trump Tower and then President Trump’s White House servers to link Trump to Russia.
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