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Bhante G Varapanno on How to Not be Angry about the Scamdemic
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22 views • August 28, 2021
Venerable Varapanno's YouTube channel, Unity with Dhamma: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtv921aB6jOYHkIurMo05rg
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bG2rJew4mENE/
This video is on Brian Ruhe’s Buddhist Monk Truthers playlist on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2H83eFTsfBMQ/
If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share! You have my permission to copy and post my videos and promote this channel on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My BLOG: http://www.brianruhe.ca/category/blog/
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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