Al-Qassam Destroys Enemy Tanks and Bulldozers in Al-Taqaddum
Al-Qassam Targets enemy vehicles and destroying his forces with mortar shells in the Al-Taqaddum axis, south of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. 2024/06/06
