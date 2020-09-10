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LEGO NINJAGO 70680 Monastery Training - Speed Build
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3 views • September 10, 2020
LEGO 70680 Monastery Training has a Nya and a Kai Minifigure and three LEGO training dummies to learn to battle evil on with Spinjitzu.
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Please Listen Carefully by Jahzzar is licensed under a Attribution-ShareAlike License.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
For more permissions:
http://betterwithmusic.com/contact/ or contact artist via email.
source:https://files.freemusicarchive.org/storage-freemusicarchive-org/music/Music_for_Video/Jahzzar/Tumbling_Dishes_Like_Old-Mans_Wishes/Jahzzar_-_01_-_Please_Listen_Carefully.mp3
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Please Listen Carefully by Jahzzar is licensed under a Attribution-ShareAlike License.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
For more permissions:
http://betterwithmusic.com/contact/ or contact artist via email.
source:https://files.freemusicarchive.org/storage-freemusicarchive-org/music/Music_for_Video/Jahzzar/Tumbling_Dishes_Like_Old-Mans_Wishes/Jahzzar_-_01_-_Please_Listen_Carefully.mp3
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