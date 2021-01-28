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COVID Vaccine as BIOWEAPON Fully Exposed!
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1544 views • January 28, 2021
COVID as BIOWEAPON Fully Exposed! Dr. Lee Merrit MD with stellar credentials Blows the Whistle on COVID as Bioweapon! Unconventional warfare! The New American courageously exposes COVID as Bioweapon as Dr. Merrit is startingly forthright in her findings and shows what must be done!
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